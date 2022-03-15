The letter in Road F could stand for “flatter,” thanks to a federal transportation grant awarded Monday.
Governor Laura Kelly announced Lyon County will receive a $945,000 grant from the Kansas High Risk Rural Roads program for improvements on the main road between Americus and Bushong.
The money will be used to “install aggregate shoulders and flatten side slopes” on Road F between U.S. 56 and Road 245, a statement said.
Lyon County will be responsible for 10% of the cost, with the grant money covering the rest.
It was not immediately clear when the construction work will begin. A message left with a Lyon County Highway Department official was not returned Tuesday.
The statement calls the KHRR “a federally funded state/local partnership initiative designed to improve safety on rural roads.”
The state received more than 40 applications for KHRR money. Lyon County is one of 10 counties to receive about $6 million in awards.
