Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.