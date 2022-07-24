The Chase County Fair held their kickoff celebration on Saturday night, which included a performance by the Schmitz Blitz Band and food trucks.
The Schmitz Blitz Band played at the celebration last year, and after the performance last year, the board decided to have them back for a second year.
“Since the fair last year, we have been discussing the different things that we wanted to do, and the concert, we thought was fun last year so we wanted to continue that this year,” said Lisa Lauer, board member for the Chase County Fair.
Lauer said they decided to have the band back this year because of how well they were received last year.
“They were just well received last year,” Lauer said. “Everybody seems to enjoy them, and we have compliments from them, and honestly, the band, they’re just really nice people and we enjoyed having them.”
Two food trucks were also at the celebration, Lazy Butt BBQ and Chilly Goat Shaved Ice.
“They were both at our rodeo last month, and so they were just ones that some of us had had before so that’s why we asked them if they could come,” Lauer said.
Overall, Lauer is pleased with the turnout of the celebration. In upcoming years, though, she is hoping more of the community will come out along with the 4-H families.
“It was a good turnout and I loved that we had so many of the 4-H kids, and even some kids that weren’t 4-H kids, show up, and they were the ones that were dancing and having a good time, so it was fun there toward the end when they got into it,” Lauer said. “I’m hoping that they’ll spread the word that it was a good time and we can continue doing it.”
Lauer said that her favorite part of the kickoff celebration is the community aspect of it.
“I honestly love the community aspect of it. Like we’re wanting it to be a community event and get people, not just 4-H families, to the fair, but getting more people down there,” Lauer said. “So that’s what I like, the community aspect, and people that aren’t connected to 4-H coming and eating and dancing and having a good time.”
Over the week of events with the fair, Lauer said that her favorite part is seeing what the kids have done throughout the year.
“I love the fair just because the kids get to show their hard work and it’s fun to see what they can do and have done throughout the year,” Lauer said. “That’s my favorite part, seeing what they all do.”
To find a list of the activities going on throughout the week, visit the Chase County Fair’s Facebook page.
