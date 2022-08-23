The North Lyon County school district will show off its newest classrooms to the public this week.
A “community open house” is planned at the North Lyon County Early Learning Center Wednesday from 4 - 5:30 p.m. It will open for the first day of classes Thursday.
Parents and students are asked to meet in the elementary school gym afterward, at 6 p.m.
As of Monday, 21 four-year-olds were enrolled at the preschool. It has a capacity of 25.
USD 251 received more than $500,000 in outside grants to cover most of the costs of renovating a building into the Early Learning Center. It’s located at 558 Broadway in Americus.
