Sixteen more names were added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators Friday morning at the one room schoolhouse and memorial site at Emporia State University.
The memorial was created in 2014 as a way to honor school professionals who have lost their lives while on the job. The memorial now holds the names of 179 fallen educators from around the nation. Two of those educators added this year were the fourth grade teachers who were killed in the Uvalde shooting last month.
“The names that are added represent a teacher, an administrator, a support person, an aid, a bus driver, a para, a custodian, or a school crossing guard who expected to return home after a typical day of school but sadly, through no fault of their own, their lives were cut short through accident or intentional violence,” Carol Strickland, Director of the National Teacher Hall of Fame, said.
There were 12 speakers, some members of government such as state Rep. Mark Schreiber and Sen. Roger Marshall, along with those who are a part of making this memorial a reality like the Emporia State dean of the Teachers College Joan Brewer.
“While this is a somber moment to remember those we lost, it’s hope that this memorial is a comfort to colleagues and families left behind,” Strickland said. “They know now that their loved ones will forever be memorialized here in Emporia, Kan., the heart of America.”
After the speakers concluded, Darryl Johnson and Pat Graff placed 16 single stem white roses on the base of the eight-year-old memorial to represent the 16 inducted in the ceremony.
“When something as tragic as this happens to one of our educators, it happens to each and everyone of us,” said Noel Candelaria, Secretary-Treasurer for the National Educators Association. “We all feel it, we all suffer, we all mourn in our own ways, we all remember what each of them meant to us.”
Many of the speakers spoke on how the deaths of educators don’t just hurt them, but that it affects us all.
“I hear it today and at many schools, it’s the same thing: ‘This will never happen, we’re not like this place.’ My response and I will say this again today, it can happen anywhere, any time,” said Anthony Salvatore, former assistant principal from Sandy Hook.
Salvatore has spent the last 10 years reflecting from Sandy Hook and spoke on those reflections at the event.
“No one on this national memorial went to work or school that day thinking that it would be their last day. … Their work, their dedication to the community, their love of family, friends and their commitment to helping and protecting children outweighed any risk they encountered that day, ‘’ said Salvatore. “By doing their job and going above and beyond the call of duty, they made us proud to call them teacher, bus driver, secretary, para educator, cafeteria worker, custodian, school crossing guard, volunteer, administrator, moms, dads, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons.”
With the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, some of the speakers spoke on how we should move forward. Whether that be more conscious legislation or more mental health awareness.
“I urge every lawmaker on every level from governors to city counsel to come to this site, without cameras but with their families, then go back to work,” said Darryl Johnson.
Those involved in the making of this memorial encourage all to visit, not just the friends and families of those who lost loved ones.
The memorial is located on 12 W. 18th Ave. and you can find the 179 names of those who died in the line of duty and their stories at https://nthfmemorial.org/fallen-educators.
