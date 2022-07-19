The Lyon County Fair returns next month for another year of family friendly entertainment.
Gates open from 6 - 10 p.m. Aug. 4-13 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, while 4-H events kick off with the Friends of 4-H picnic at 6:30 p.m. July 28.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lyon County Fair returns next month for another year of family friendly entertainment.
Gates open from 6 - 10 p.m. Aug. 4-13 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, while 4-H events kick off with the Friends of 4-H picnic at 6:30 p.m. July 28.
“Surely if you were to take your family there, there’s something for everyone of you that would be enjoyable,” Lyon County Fair Board president Jeremiah Corpening said. “It’s a family activity that you can take the kids out and the kids can have fun and the adults can have fun as well.”
The Lyon County Fair Board has been planning and working towards these events since the conclusion of last year’s fair. There are approximately 26 members on the board and each have their own tasks and operations to make this fair function which in past years has brought in over 10,000 people.
“I think it’s a pretty important part of our community here,” said Corpening. “Obviously we have the other events in town like ... Unbound Gravel and all the Dynamic Disc events, but then you have the fair with the carnival at the end of the summer. It’s kind of the last thing before everybody goes back to school.”
The fair is broken up into four large components; the grandstand events hosted each night, 4-H activities, the carnival and all the vendors and/or merchandise. Corpening encourages all to head down to the Bowyer Community Building to check out what local businesses and vendors have to offer.
Tickets for grandstand events can be purchased in advance from any Lyon County 4-Her until July 26. Adult tickets will be $10 and children 12 and under get in for two dollars. You can also purchase your tickets online at lyoncountyfairks.org. Tickets purchased at the fairgrounds will be $15 each. Carnival wristbands are $25 each night.
Exhibits are displayed for public viewing at the Anderson Building from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Aug. 5 - 8. Commercial exhibits are viewable at the Bowyer Building from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Aug. 5 - 8.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.