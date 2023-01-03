A new security system now is installed in Olpe Schools. That became public knowledge Tuesday, when the schools announced a false alarm.
“Our SafeDefend system was unintentionally activated,” the schools admitted on Facebook. It happened around 10:50 a.m., but no other details were disclosed.
“This system automatically contacts law enforcement and school personnel of a potential threat in the building,” the Facebook statement added. “At no time were staff or students in danger.”
The USD 252 school board approved the installation of SafeDefend technology at all buildings last August. It's activated by someone swiping a thumb or fingerprint.
The North Lyon County school board is considering the addition of SafeDefend as well.
