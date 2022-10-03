While the weather in the first days of fall has been practically perfect, the Emporia area could use some rain. There's an outside chance for some this week.
The National Weather Service advised Monday that “a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm” could occur in central Kansas from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
Until then, grass fires are a concern in parts of the state. The NWS said the highest risk Monday is west of Great Bend, Hutchinson and Russell.
Emporia has a 20% chance for showers Friday afternoon from a passing cold front. Otherwise, the week should be clear with highs of 80-85 degrees.
Emporia is below normal in rain as we enter the fourth quarter of 2022. Exactly how much is a bit mysterious, because of rain gauge problems at Emporia Municipal Airport during late July.
Emporia normally has 28.15 inches of rain between January and September. The airport has recorded about 25 inches this year, although the gauge problems may have prevented an inch from being recorded.
Cottonwood Falls stands at 34.42 inches of rain so far in 2022. That's more than three inches above normal.
With the hottest weather of the year behind us, Emporia should end the year with 16 100-degree days. Last year, the airport had three.
