A plea agreement for a Council Grove attorney accused of aggravated assault isn't quite ready yet.
“We have these cases almost worked out. We're trading some paperwork,” the defense lawyer for Steven Iverson told a Morris County judge Monday.
Speaking from Topeka during a Zoom hearing, Thomas Lemon said he expects everything to be worked out by the end of the month.
Iverson, 36, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on six criminal counts. A plea hearing for him was scheduled for Tuesday, January 3.
“We'll get this taken care of well before then,” Lemon said.
Iverson is charged with intimidating a Council Grove city council member and his wife with a semi on a Saturday night in July 2020. He's also accused of offering $5,000 to another person who originally was charged with the attack.
The six counts from that incident are being combined with two others from June of this year. Iverson is charged in a separate case with driving under the influence and improper driving.
Before those cases developed, Iverson paid a fine in Lyon County last year for not wearing a seat belt.
The January plea hearing will involve a different judge from Monday, as Morris County District Judge Margaret White is retiring at the end of December.
White suggested Dickinson County Judge Susan Robson probably will preside then. White's appointed successor, Morris County Attorney Laura Viar, recused herself from the Iverson case and passed it to Lyon County Special Prosecutor Ashley McGee.
