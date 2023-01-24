The chances for snow in Emporia substantially increased Monday. Now several inches could fall over a two-day span.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 12:49 pm
The chances for snow in Emporia substantially increased Monday. Now several inches could fall over a two-day span.
The National Weather Service placed Chase and Greenwood Counties under a winter weather advisory, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Lyon County is in a section where the advisory begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The entire area will be included until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“Highest snow amounts are most likely along and southeast of Interstate 335,” a briefing from Topeka said Tuesday. “Be prepared for slick roadways overnight into the Wednesday morning commute.”
The detailed forecast calls for possible rain in the 4 p.m. hour, with snow mixing with it after 5 p.m.
Emporia has a 71% chance of receiving one inch of snow and a 45% chance of receiving two inches or more. The top-level estimate is for three inches.
“Isolated higher amounts are possible, especially south of Interstate 35,” the briefing said.
The snow should end in Emporia by 5 a.m. Wednesday. But north winds gusting to 20 miles per hour will remain, and a cloudy day with a high of 35 degrees may not melt the snow much.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 45 Monday, after a low of 19. But Cottonwood Falls only reported a high of 30.
