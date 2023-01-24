Snow projection map - 1/24/23

This map shows projected snow totals by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Snow is expected to stop in Emporia by 5 a.m.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The chances for snow in Emporia substantially increased Monday. Now several inches could fall over a two-day span.

The National Weather Service placed Chase and Greenwood Counties under a winter weather advisory, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

