BURLINGAME — Chase County scored in all four quarters and got five touchdowns from Trint Rogers as it lay claim to a 38-12 win at Burlingame on Friday night.
It was the Bearcats who got on the board first, returning the opening kickoff for a 65-yard touchdown.
It took little time for the Bulldogs to respond, getting a pair of scoring runs by Rogers to close out the first quarter with a 14-6 advantage.
Owen Eidman reeled in a 5-yard pass from Cael Budke in the second as CCHS carried a 20-6 lead into halftime.
It was Rogers’ turn for the big special teams play to open the second half as he brought a kickoff return back the other way for a 65-yard scoring strike. He added a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown later in the third.
Mitch Budke gave the Bulldogs a final insurance touchdown in the fourth, while Burlingame scored once more late.
Rogers dominated finished with 24 carries and 139 yards, including three touchdowns on the ground. Cael and Mitch Budke combined to go a perfect 3-for-3 passing on the night for 30 yards, including a score.
On defense, Rogers added an interception in the Bulldogs’ win.
CCHS (3-1) will travel to Shawnee to face Maranatha Academy next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.