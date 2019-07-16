New internet, TV or phone service can now help animals in need.
ValuNet is partnering with the Emporia Animal Shelter during its “Sharing is Caring” special promotion period.
From July 1 to Aug. 24, ValuNet will donate $100 to the Emporia Animal Shelter for each patron who signs up for new service. In addition, each patron will receive $10 off their bill for 10 months, totaling $100 in savings. The promotion runs until Aug. 24.
“We are always trying to come up with new, creative ways for promotions for our company,” ValuNet Residential Marketing Manager Kala Maxfield said. “We’re all pet lovers. Why wouldn’t we do something for the animal shelter?”
“We are very happy they chose us to support,” Humane Society Executive Director Caitlin Flood said.
“I really appreciate that they’re doing this. Our employees out at the shelter work extremely hard to take care of our animals. The fact that there are people out there in the community that see that and appreciate that, as well, is amazing. We are extraordinarily appreciative of what ValuNet is doing here.”
“There is always a need, and we want to support them,” Maxfield said. “We appreciate the job that they do to make sure that pets are taken care of and that they’re not just out wandering the streets. It is important that they provide a safe place for our animals, our pets, and then, hopefully, place them in good homes.”
Maxfield said ValuNet is not looking to achieve anything itself other than making a positive impact on the shelter.
“We’re big believers in support of the community, because the community has been so supportive of us,” Maxfield said.
ValuNet chose a monetary donation in order to allow the shelter the freedom to purchase the supplies it needs. This is the first time ValuNet has partnered with a nonprofit.
Flood said they use everything from kitty litter to cleaning supplies, like laundry soap and dish detergent.
“We hope that it draws attention to both the humane society and the animal shelter and the work we’re doing in our community,” Flood said. “The more people who see us and become interested and want to help, the more animals we can help in our community.”
In order to participate in the promotion, patrons must mention the Sharing is Caring ad. Patrons may visit ValuNet’s office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday (or by appointment after hours) at 2914 W. Highway 50, call 208-5555 or fill out the contact form on their website at myvalunet.com/contact.
For further details regarding the promotion, visit myvalunet.com/promotions/sharing. The Emporia Animal Shelter is located at 1216 Hatcher St.
(3) comments
I wish they had provided a link to the shelters website for myself and others to see their operations and the animals available.
You can google the humane society. They are also on Facebook.
I am hoping this will be very successful. What a nice gesture on the part of ValuNet.
