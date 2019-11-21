Emporia State University’s International Education Week continued Wednesday evening with a multicultural dance workshop at the Memorial Union Ballroom.
The event encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones and learn some of the most popular dance styles from South American and African countries. Students from ESU’s Office of International Education served as the main instructors, but American students also shared some local culture, leading attendees in the line dance from “Footloose.” The goal of the night wasn’t so much to leave with a mastery of new moves as it was to meet new friends and experience something new.
“I think we have very sexy dances, and we’re just passionate about dancing in general,” said Joseline Terrazas, a graduate student from Bolivia. “It’s something we all love. I can’t speak for all of Latin America, but I think we all enjoy styles like salsa and bachata, so that’s what I wanted to teach tonight. You just learn those styles from growing up in that environment. When they go out to parties, they play that music. So, if you don’t want to be boring and sit down the whole time, you need to learn how to dance.”
Instructors also used the night to — hopefully — broaden the music tastes of their peers, giving a bit of history and cultural insight with each new song and artist.
“If I’m able to help people learn some of the steps, maybe we can start having some of these songs played in the bars around Emporia,” Terrazas said.
“There’s no dull moments with Afrobeat music,” added Martin Okonkwo, a graduate student from Nigeria. “Dancing to it just makes you happy. It’s another way of expressing yourself. When you hear the beats, you just have to move your body. That’s what I love about it.”
Each of the dance styles presented Wednesday allowed plenty of opportunities for expression, many simply aiming to capture abstract ideas of energy, joyfulness and personal style rather than sticking to a particular set of rules or movements. And if the smiles and laughter from local students was any indication, instructors did an excellent job of setting the mood. Exchange students were in good spirits too, seeing the opportunity to share some of their culture in such an accessible way as a blessing.
“Being able to show some of the dances and songs from my country means a lot to me because I’ve learned a lot here in the states,” Okonkwo said. “ESU has given me the opportunity to learn from lots of different people from various countries, so I want to do the same. Whenever I get the opportunity to teach people like this, it gives me joy. It gives me joy to show people that, ‘Hey, this is something about me that you might like or might be interested in.’”
Emporia State’s week of international-themed events will conclude at 7 - 9 p.m. Friday with the International Culture Show at the Memorial Union Ballroom. The free event will provide community members an exhibition of more dances, songs, poetry and even martial arts styles. All are invited to attend.
