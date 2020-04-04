Steven Moore, partial owner of Burnap Brothers Plumbing, tied the bow on his plumbing career earlier this month.
Moore, who is retiring after more than 48 years of employment at Burnap Bros., worked his way up the ladder from part-time college student apprentice to co-owner.
“I always liked to do the work right,” Moore said about his work ethic. “I may not always be the fastest in the world, but when it’s done, it’s done right.”
Moore came to Emporia from Washington, Kansas, for a college education in industrial arts.
“I want people to have a good product when we get done,” he said. “That’s pretty much the way I’ve lived my whole life.”
On top of always doing his best work, Moore is the kind of man who also actively tries to learn something every day. If he were to give himself advice on his first day of work at Burnap Bros., he would tell himself, “Pay attention to the things you learn and try to learn something every day.”
Those are lessons he has acquired over the years. One lesson he has held from throughout his work and life is to always let faith guide him.
“I’ve always trusted that God steered me in the right direction,” Moore said.
Moore’s experience at Burnap Bros. is unique. He said he is probably the last person alive who works at Burnap Bros. that was hired by a Burnap relative. The company was established in 1904.
“I was originally hired by the son-in-law of one of the original Burnap brothers,” Moore said.
Being a part of the tradition makes him proud of the company. It has held a reputation for high quality plumbing services, and Moore is confident in saying the current plumbers are as good as ever.
“I’d like to think that I taught some guys to be pretty good plumbers,” he said. “I feel that they are. All the ones that I have worked with are very good.”
Moore even taught his son about plumbing. He said it feels good to know that his son has enjoyed what he taught him and that he continues to use that knowledge in his own plumbing work. Moore said the family atmosphere of Burnap Bros. means a lot to him. He has worked with some of his coworkers for more than 40 years.
“They mean a lot to me,” he said. “It’s hard to move away. Some of their boys are working for us now, and a lot of them are just like my own son. It’s tough to be with a group of guys that long and then have to go off and leave them.”
Moore and his coworkers have helped the community in large and small ways, from large structure jobs to individual jobs.
“Over his time, he has helped so many people with their home projects,” Moore’s wife, Stephanie Moore, said. “All they had to do was call him, and he was on the road to helping.”
“It’s been a lot of fun working with a lot of good people around this town,” Steven Moore said.
During a project on a Mission Valley school, he said he got to put his “thinking cap” on and work through some challenges.
“It made me test my ability to figure things out for tough projects,” he said. “It was challenging. That’s what I liked — the challenges it created.”
The major change Moore has noticed in the business during his career is people growing less patient and caring more about quantity than quality. Because of this, he said the earlier years were more fun than some of the later years.
“It’s like they’re trying to put 10 gallons of stuff in a five gallon bucket,” Moore said about contemporary architects.
Though Moore’s professional accomplishments are aplenty, he said his greatest accomplishment is the two kids he has raised, as well as the five grandchildren his children have given him.
Now, it is time for Moore to invest his time in things he wants to do, like spending time with family, working a sawmill and fishing. His father had a sawmill when Moore was young, so Moore bought some property with timber, a house and a shop on it. He and his wife will retire in Shawnee County in a hollow between two big hills, next to a creek. Moore described the location as “quiet and peaceful.”
Stephanie Moore said when they first started going out to the land, they would sit and watch the turkeys, deer and other wildlife.
“This is what our Saturdays are going to be like, and the other days, too,” she said.
Stephanie Moore was going to retire from Village Elementary School at the end of the school year, but in light of the virus, she retired early. The couple celebrated their retirements and Steve's 68th birthday in March. They hope to reschedule a celebration with friends and family in the future.
Stephanie Moore said she knows her husband has worked really hard and that he will miss the company while simultaneously looking forward to their new chapter. Moore is confident the remaining staff at Burnap Bros. will continue to do great work.
