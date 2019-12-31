No. 8 - Aug. 25, 2019
A Kansas City man was killed following an accident just off of Interstate 35 on Aug. 25.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jimmy Lee Coleman, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling northbound on I-35 at a high rate of speed when he exited the highway at milepost 135. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said he was estimated to be traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour.
Coleman lost control of his 2004 Acura TL and left the roadway to the right, and his vehicle traveled through the ditch and vaulted approximately 20 feet before it landed upright in the ditch. The vehicle then continued through the ditch and struck the ditch for Road R1, where it flipped end over end and landed upside down on the east end of Road R1.
Cope told The Emporia Gazette Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement shut down the northbound exit at mile-marker 135 and Road R1 to Road 170 while the investigation was underway.
