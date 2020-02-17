Outdoor temperatures may have climbed into the upper 30s Saturday morning, but the water in Mouse Lake was much colder.
The water temperature was said to be only 26 degrees. That didn’t deter more than 75 people from taking a leap — or in some cases, flip — off the dock to bring in money for a good cause.
“This is all about raising money for the Special Olympics,” Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch said. “This has been the biggest fundraiser our local law enforcement has put on since it started in 2006.”
All of the funds from Saturday’s event are donated to Special Olympics Kansas. Director of Development for Special Olympics Kansas Mitch Guthrie said the money is used to buy items like medals and ribbons for participants in the 20 sports offered through the program, along with T-shirts for volunteers and equipment.
In all, there are 11 Polar Plunges held throughout the state, but Guthrie said Emporia’s event stands out.
“Emporia is the model that I use when I help out with this event in other communities,” he said. “They do it right here. All of the people on the committee, the police department, the fire department, the sheriff’s office — they all work in unison to make this a great event. How much they support the Special Olympics says a lot about the community of Emporia.”
Along with the support of the community, both Koelsch and Guthrie said the setting at Mouse Lake helps make Emporia’s Polar Plunge special. Koelsch said the scene is “picturesque” and “what the event is supposed to be.”
Guthrie said the location in the center of town helps everyone — from participants and organizers to spectators — come out to enjoy the Polar Plunge.
“It has such a cool, community feel to it,” he said. “So many of the places that put these on, it’s out on the edge of town or even outside of town a little bit. Here, you’re right in the middle of town. Some years it seems like half the town is here.”
Another group that helps with the event in several facets is the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at Emporia State University. Not only does the group have participants in the plunge and in the annual Polar Strut — a 5K that takes place earlier in the day — it also has several volunteers helping with the event.
Nate Hornung, a native of Overland Park and member of the ESU Chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma, was gearing up to run in the Polar Strut. He said the Special Olympics is the fraternity’s nationwide philanthropy beneficiary.
“It’s all about giving back,” Hornung said. “We have a ton of guys who have heavy, emotional ties to the Special Olympics, so it’s easy to support the organization and support our brotherhood.”
Though he wasn’t plunging Saturday, he has done so in the past. In 2020 he decided to run instead because he is training for a half-marathon this summer.
That made participating in Saturday’s Polar Strut a win-win. He is studying to be a high school teacher, and giving back is a big part of who he is and wants to be in his career.
“It’s all about giving to the kids, giving to the community,” he said. “It’s such a good cause that, you really have no choice but to support it.”
Guthrie said knowing how many people and different segments of the community come together for their benefit means the world to the Special Olympians. He said it has allowed them to make unique relationships that have been life-changing to the athletes.
Koelsch said that is what makes the cause near and dear to him and everyone else in the law enforcement community.
“When you look at the athletes in the Special Olympics and you see what it means to them, that’s what it means to us,” he said.
