Kansas ranks eighth in the country for the amount of energy produced by wind turbines.
The latest report from the U.S. Department of Energy shows Kansas had an installed capacity of 896 megawatts last year. Texas led all states, with 4,317 megawatts.
The report also shows Kansas ranks second in the percentage of electrical generation based on wind power. Turbines accounted for 43.2% of generation last year, topped only by Iowa at 57.3%.
The Kansas Energy Information Network reports the only wind farm close to Emporia is the Reading Wind Project in eastern Lyon County and a section of Osage County. Its 62 turbines can produce 200 megawatts of power.
