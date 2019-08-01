Emporia is getting a new car wash. And, not just any car wash: Mr. G’s Express Wash.
Danny Giefer, the Mr. G of the business, is the owner of the three local Mr. G’s Car Wash facilities. This new facility — for which there was a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street — is unlike the others.
“It’s been a dream of mine for probably the last six or seven years,” he said.
“The style of washing the cars is a friction type, where it actually touches the vehicle.”
There will be staff on hand, handling the vehicles and interacting with customers, too.
Three cars can be washed at the same time, and the Express Wash can manage 200 cars every hour. It will require 11 - 14 employees, three to five present at all times.
The location excites Giefer because of the substantial amount of traffic that passes on both Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street.
“This is a real good spot,” he said. “A lot of people recognize that it’s a good spot.”
According to Giefer, the lot was originally supposed to be the location of Walgreens.
Giefer purchased the lot in 2018. Cleaning the lot required the disposal of two old, dilapidated buildings, removal of other debris, fixing up a third building and maintaining the cleanliness of the area.
“I’ve had fun cleaning up the corner; I really have,” he said. “It’s always been a thorn in my side just seeing a lot of old, disabled vehicles on it; buildings that were in disrepair.”
It took Giefer six months to close on the sale, because two of the now-former owners were in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, and the third owner lived off-grid in Wyoming. The purchase required negotiating with them and getting their signatures.
About 25 years ago, Giefer gained interest in working with car washes. He originally approached a realtor about purchasing a car wash, leading him to buy, fix up and open the first facility — Mr. G’s Car Wash, located at 716 E. 12th Ave.
About 15 years later, he purchased and updated two other facilities, located at 1901 W. Sixth Ave. and 101 S. Commercial St.
“Obviously, they’ll take a little bit of a hit from this one,” Giefer said. “I’m not knowing how much for sure.
“I’m going to try as hard as I can to make this thing (the new facility) work. And it will work.”
Giefer plans on continuing to update the other facilities.
“If you don’t keep an eye on change, then you’ll be behind,” he said. “I take pride in keeping my facilities up and upgrading them.”
So far, Mr. G’s Express Wash is a $4.2 million investment, though Giefer expects it to reach about $4.5 million by the time it opens.
Giefer is thankful for the partners who are able to make his dream come true — Evergreen Design Build and ESB Financial.
“They’ve been great partners — local bank, local builder,” he said. “These people know how to work, and they’re both first-rate businesses.”
The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau hosted Thursday’s groundbreaking, celebrating Giefer, his family, his business partners, The City of Emporia and all Emporia residents.
Attendees of the groundbreaking received a gift of one month of free car washes.
Giefer’s family, including his five young grandchildren, participated in digging dirt during the groundbreaking.
“They all are very much involved,” Giefer said about his family. “This is a family business.”
He said he is thankful to have his whole family live in Emporia and hopes to keep them all near. He enjoys living in Emporia and plans to stay forever.
Mr. G’s Express Wash is scheduled to open the last week of Jan. 2020.
“It’ll be something that Emporia should be proud of,” Giefer said. “I will be proud of it, definitely.”
