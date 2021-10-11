Madison-Virgil Schools soon will be audited. Not by the state, but by an energy company.
The USD 386 School Board voted Monday to spend $13,000 on an energy audit by an outside firm. What the company finds could lead to even more spending.
“We don't know if this is a $100,000 project or $600,000 project or a million-dollar project. I have no idea,” one board member said.
He called it a “investment grade audit” of every building in the district, to see how much energy is used and where some might be wasted. The board will consider a follow-up report from the company in January.
The company which made a half-hour presentation noted there will be "a lot of negotiations" after its recommendations are issued. But it estimates changes in lighting at Madison-Virgil school district buildings could save 20 percent.
In other business Monday, the Madison-Virgil School Board:
- learned the district will receive $261,802 this term in a grant from the federal American Rescue Plan. Some of the money will be used to hire nurses at the two district schools.
- considered a new three-year lease on a 47-passenger bus used for large events. Renewing the lease would cost $12,884 per year. Buying the bus outright would cost $57,805.
- received the official student headcount for this term. As of Monday, September 20, USD 386 had 252 students. Eighth grade had the most with 23. Half of the students receive free or reduced-price meals.
- saw a sneak preview of the district's newly updated website. Posts to the current site ended Friday, blamed on undisclosed "changes within Google Sites." A new app for smartphones is planned as well. You also can preview what's planned by clicking on this link.
Read more details about Monday's meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.