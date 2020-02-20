A new class being offered by Emporia Spanish Speakers is all about bringing the community’s youngest members closer together.
Tuesday night marked the beginning of a 10-week course titled “Los Puentes,” which translates to “Bridges.” It is offered to children in kindergarten through Grade 5 with the goal of not only teaching kids how to speak a second language, but also to understand other cultures.
“That’s the hidden hook,” said LeLan Dains, who started Emporia Spanish Speakers in 2017. “They think they’re just here to learn conversational Spanish — and, of course, that is part of it — but the piece that’s not so obvious is, they’re gaining a broader understanding of other cultures that are right here in their own community.”
Dains started Emporia Spanish Speakers as an outlet to learn and practice his own Spanish language skills. As the adult class grew, he said he started to get inquiries from parents who were interested in a class for their children. In December, Emporia Spanish Speakers became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which opened the door to more opportunities.
Plans for Los Puentes kicked into high gear after a chance encounter last fall.
“It literally all started at the ESU Homecoming Parade,” said Sara Schwerdtfeger, ESU assistant professor of elementary education, early childhood and special education. “I was just standing there chatting with my sister, Mary, and he was on the other side chatting with my sister and she (introduced us.) He found out what I do at the university and said, ‘I need to talk to you.’”
Schwerdtfeger kept the idea in mind and eventually broached the idea of instructing the course to Lauren Taphorn, an elementary education student in ESU’s Honors College. Taphorn is able to gain valuable teaching experience and earn a scholarship by teaching the class, while it also offers Schwerdtfeger a mentorship opportunity.
The two set to work on creating a lesson plan, and quickly found there was a desire for such a class in Emporia. With what Dains and Schwerdtfeger said was minimal marketing, the class reached its cap of 20 students in less than a month.
Dains admitted, despite members of the adult Emporia Spanish Speakers group expressing interest, he didn’t expect such an overwhelming response to Los Puentes in its first go-around.
“I ended up having to turn parents away,” he said.
Throughout the 10, one-hour classes, the students will learn basic vocabulary and phrases. Schwerdtfeger said it is valuable for children to be introduced to a second language early, as research indicates people can better incorporate what they’ve learned into everyday life if they are exposed to it from a young age.
“The goal is for them to learn conversational Spanish,” she said. “When you have Spanish classes or learn another language in high school, you might learn how to write it, but there isn’t as much emphasis on the conversational aspect. These kids, some of them might not even be fluent in writing in English yet, but they all have a good grasp on speaking it. We want to focus on conversational Spanish.”
While not everyone within the Hispanic population — which makes up about 25 percent of the citizens in Emporia — speaks Spanish as their first language, it is still without question the second-most common language spoken within the community. Dains said his hope through this class is to help children build bridges to their neighbors who might speak a different language or come from a different culture.
“It’s hugely important,” he said. “It’s my desire that, not only everyone in Emporia, but people in other communities as well, would pursue learning a second language.”
Perhaps even more vital to bridging the cultural divide, however, will be learning from the guest speakers planned for the class. Dains said natives of five different Hispanic countries from the Emporia community will teach the class about their homeland. Students will learn about the culture along with things such as food, music, plants and much more from each nation.
Both Dains and Schwerdtfeger stressed the importance of the students being able to broaden their horizons and be exposed to other cultures.
“We want people in our community to be able to have conversations and not have language as a barrier,” Schwerdtfeger said.
This session of classes will end just in time for Cinco de Mayo. During the downtown celebration, a graduation ceremony will be held for the students during which they will be able to showcase some of what they have learned.
Though nothing is written in stone, Dains hopes to offer classes again in the summer and fall, with the latter perhaps running with a similar format and ending in time for Dia de los Muertos. For updates, visit the Emporia Spanish Speakers website at www.emporiaspanishspeakers.com.
In the end, Dains is happy to be able to offer an educational opportunity for the children of Emporia while also helping bring them a little closer to their neighbors.
“With education, there’s always a fight for funding,” he said. “It seems like art, music, language and things like that are what always ends up on the chopping block. We just felt there was simply a need for this in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.