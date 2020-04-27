Nearly three weeks after temporarily shuttering its doors April 7 due to the pandemic, the Sweet Granada is reopening its operations with curbside service and online ordering today.
“If you need a chocolate fix, I think we can get that figured out,” Owner Kim Redeker said.
Redeker has endured a “rollercoaster of emotions and obstacles” during the last six weeks of COVID-19 adjustments and is ready to ride the good times.
Taking a look back through the last six weeks or so, as more cases came up and more businesses started to close, Redeker initially tried to run the business on her own and put her staff on paid leave. She was able to run all of the operations through Easter, but it was not sustainable for Redeker to be the only working hands behind the operation, especially when generally working with a staff of 12-16.
Redeker and her staff decided that it was best for the business and the community to temporarily close operations while awaiting word on a loan from the Small Business Administration.
That is, until today.
Redeker said the Sweet Granada received an SBA Payroll Protection Program loan.
She and her staff have coordinated effective ways of maintaining social distancing practices while allowing the shop to make and sell its entire inventory, — with the exception of retail items — once again. Everything from Pop-Choc to Granada Goo will return.
Hump Day Cupcakes will also return every Wednesday.
Redeker and her staff discussed if they were capable and if it was responsible to reopen, and they feel confident that curbside pickup and delivery are positive ways to still be a part of the community without putting staff and residents at risk. Staff who are healthy and comfortable with returning to work will return. Customers will see them donning “cute” masks Redeker’s mother made.
Starting Monday, The Sweet Granada will be offering curbside service from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Additionally, its online shop at SweetGranada.com will reopen, so deliveries, partnered with Designs by Sharon, will be available for any upcoming special occasions. Reaching out on social media or calling the shop at 342-9600 are also ways to coordinate how to get your chocolate fix.
Catching those special occasions is something Redeker feels is important about The Sweet Granada.
“Some just really missed the chocolate, but others — they have gifts or special days that are coming up,” Redeker said. “One person has always given double dipped cherries for their anniversary every year. We’ve just become such a big part of special occasions and celebrations. We feel that we can safely do that.”
Redeker extends her sincere gratitude to the community for all of its support during these uncertain times and looks forward to seeing her staff and other Emporians.
