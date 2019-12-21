The most congenial cowgirl in the country continues spreading the good news about America’s number one sport of rodeo.
Climaxing eight stringent days of the Miss Rodeo America 2020 Pageant, Brooke Wallace of Council Grove was recognized as Miss Congeniality.
“To be selected by the other 26 contestants for this honor was more than I could hold together,” Wallace said.
Tears were nearly unstoppable for Miss Rodeo Kansas when the announcement was made during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Complementing the prestigious recognition came the announcer’s revealing Wallace also claimed the Personality Award.
“That completely blew me away for the judges’ acknowledging my true heartfelt feelings in all divisions of the pageant,” Wallace said. “I couldn’t help but giggle I was so thrilled.”
Tension heightened as pageant recognitions came over the loudspeaker, culminating with the Kansas cowgirl named third runner-up for the crown. Miss Rodeo South Dakota Jordan Tierney was named the 64th Miss Rodeo America to serve in 2020. Miss Rodeo Washington Hannah Leib claimed the runner-up honor and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Eva Oliver was second runner-up
“It has all been so exciting and so very cool to participate in this pageant on behalf of rodeo,” Wallace said.
Kansas has had strong representation in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant throughout the years.
“Miss Rodeo Kansas has been in the top 10 for more than a decade,” Wallace said. “I was pleased to be selected for the top five out of 27. Then to be third runner-up was such great satisfaction to keep up Kansas’ strong tradition.”
Every one of the state representatives to the pageant in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo had the same objective.
“We all came hoping to be crowned Miss Rodeo America, but there can only be one,” Miss Rodeo Kansas said. “We all knew that and have become good friends at rodeos throughout the year, and even closer during the pageant.
“It was so much fun getting to know all of the contestants and sharing experiences for the good of rodeo. We will all be long-time friends. I have been so very blessed to make so many acquaintances in every part of rodeo and this pageant.”
Her contagious spirit as a life-long horseshow competitor became apparent when she received the Roxann Harris Competitive Spirit Award.
“Roxann was a youth rodeo queen who became a successful advisor to many rodeo royalties as her career,” Wallace said. “I’ve always been very competitive in everything I’ve ever done, especially in the rodeo arena. Evidently my determination showed through to pageant officials, making it all so very pleasing.”
While not common knowledge among officials or many involved with the pageant, Miss Rodeo Kansas modeled her own outfits. She designed and constructed the entire wardrobe worn throughout the competition.
“My college education was in fashion design and my future career will be in creating Western clothing,” Wallace said. “So, to wear my own creations and receive so many compliments and comments made the pageant even more special.”
Further proof of the Kansas cowgirl’s fashion creativeness came when she received The Wrangler Jeans Award for her decorated jacket.
“Each contestant decorated a denim jacket provided by Wrangler and company representatives chose mine as their favorite one,” she said.
This award was not part of the overall pageant scoring, yet was certainly appropriate for Brooke’s apparent talent.
Las Vegas becomes cowboy-cowgirl town when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hosts its National Finals Rodeo.
“Several of us contestants stayed after the pageant to participate in more of the many activities,” Wallace said Friday morning.
Sara Prochaska, Wallace’s aunt, who accompanied her to the city of entertainment serving as pageant chaperone, flew to Kansas Monday.
“I’ll be driving back early next week, and then take some time to relax and recuperate,” Wallace said.
That won’t be for long though, as new rodeo pageantry will begin almost immediately.
“I’m so excited to represent the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo of Abilene in the Miss Rodeo USA Pageant,” Wallace said.
It will be Jan. 14-19, at Guthrie, Oklahoma, in conjunction with the International Finals Rodeo Jan. 17-19.
“Growing up at nearby New Cambria, I’ve attended the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo all of my life,” Wallace said.
“It is a real privilege to be their representative in this important rodeo competition.”
The Kansas cowgirl has served several rodeo groups as queen, including being Miss Rodeo K-State while in college.
Miss Rodeo USA has represented the International Professional Rodeo Association for more than five decades.
“I really am anticipating this pageant continuing my belief and support for the diverse sport of rodeo,” Wallace said. “It will take some study, though, to become more familiar with the IPRA rodeos compared to the PRCA events.”
