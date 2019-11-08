The Northern Heights football team saw its season come to an end Friday evening in Centralia after allowing 46-straight first half points en route to a 46-14 defeat.
Although the Panthers passed for only five yards on the night, their relentless rushing attack proved too much for the Heights defense to handle. Centralia ran for a total of 261 yards in the contest, averaging almost seven-and-a-half yards-per-carry. Much of the yardage came in chunks, as Panthers running backs scored on runs of 13 and 52 yards early, including a 65-yard dash to open the scoring.
The Wildcats found themselves trailing 24-0 at the end of the first and allowed another three touchdowns in the second quarter to ensure the next half was played on a running clock. Northern Heights actually had a fairly-successful night on offense — rushing for 177 yards and adding another 67 yards through the air — but was unable to make much of a dent in its huge early deficit thanks in part to two costly fumbles and a 1-3 conversion rate on fourth down.
Junior quarterback Cameron Heiman and junior running back Tyler Floyd served to make the score more respectable with a couple late rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter — of nine yards and 37 yards, respectively. Heiman finished 7-13 through the air, adding 65 yards on 19 carries. Floyd enjoyed an easier night on the ground, totaling 102 yards on just 6 attempts.
The Wildcats 6-4 record marks their first winning season since 2015 when they finished with the same record. Centralia (9-1) has now outscored opponents by a margin of 432-125 on the season. The Panthers are set to take on Olpe next Friday.
