Parishioners from St. Catherine's Church of Emporia gathered Sunday afternoon to honor two nuns who have served the community for 25 years.
Sister Aurora Villamar and Sister Laurentina Garcia are the longest-serving nuns in Emporia and the backbone of their parish.
At the celebratory luncheon following Sunday mass, Father Dan Coronado offered a blessing for the Sisters and all the work they have done and will continue to do.
“We're very, very thankful for their presence here,” Father Dan said. “They do a lot of good work and are the driving force behind what happens in our community.”
The Sisters care for the church and its grounds, listen to and visit parishioners, provide comfort in times of trial and are stalwart examples of faith.
St. Catherine's famous “Nun Tacos," a fixture at public events, are the product of the Sisters who began selling them to raise funds for a new church building. Their visibility at community events has also raised awareness of St. Catherine's and helped the parish to grow.
They are “pillars of our church," said one parishioner.
The Sisters prefer to do their work without recognition and declined to speak for this story.
Surrounded by the smiling faces of their parishioners, they enjoyed an afternoon of fellowship and abundant food honoring their contributions to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.