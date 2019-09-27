The Lebo Wolves football team suffered their first setback of the season Friday in a “frustrating” 52-42 road defeat at Valley Falls.
“It was kind of night where if we did something good, it was immediately taken away by us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Lebo Head Coach Brian Hadley said. “We had a touchdown called back, there were penalties, and I think we maybe had it in the back of our minds that this was the Valley Falls from last year when we pointed them. They weren’t having any of that this year. It was homecoming for them and they came out on fire.”
Valley Falls would hold a 14-0 lead throughout much of the first quarter after an 8-yard rushing touchdown and a 13-yard passing score. The Wolves got into the scoring column just before the start of the second quarter on a three-yard rush from Luke Davies, but would fail to cash in on the ensuing conversion attempt, leaving their deficit at 14-6.
Lebo would take a 28-22 advantage with just over a minute left before half on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Devan McEwen to Kyle Reese, but the lead would be short-lived and prove to be the Wolves’ last of the game.
“We had them, I thought, stopped on a fourth-and-one,” Hadley said. “Their quarterback was literally tied up, but somehow squirted out for a touchdown to give them the [30-28] lead back before half. It was a, ‘Did that just happen?’ kind of moment. That’s really the story of how the night went. It seemed like almost none of the breaks went our way … It was frustrating. We had all these opportunities but we just couldn’t capitalize.”
Lebo would get back within 36-34 after a 51-yard touchdown run from McEwen at the 8:09 mark in the third quarter, but would be outscored 16-6 throughout the remainder of the game and be held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves had five total turnovers in the game including three lost fumbles and two interceptions from McEwen, who finished the night only 16-35 through the air. In addition to going a combined 3-14 on third- and fourth-down conversions, Lebo also struggled to keep any amount of sustained offensive success throughout the night, losing the time of possession battle by almost 17 minutes and running only 55 plays compared to 83 from Valley Falls.
“You have to credit them, because we definitely played the best team we’ve played so far this season tonight,” Hadley said. “You just hope this is one of those games where guys can learn from their mistakes and improve going into next week.”
Lebo (3-1) will host Madison (4-0) at home next Friday. Kick is set for 7 p.m.
