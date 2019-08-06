Mosquitos are a downside to outdoor summer fun, and taking precautions for mosquito bite prevention is crucial in a time when Kansans are at a high-risk level for West Nile virus.
Flint Hills Community Health Center Environmental Health Specialist Jennifer Skiles recently discussed mosquitos and the concerns they raise.
“We care about mosquitos because they have an extraordinary ability to spread disease,” Skiles said in an email. “The World Health Organization estimates mosquitos are responsible for millions of human deaths each year. This makes mosquitos one of the most deadly animals on the planet.”
Mosquitos are capable of carrying and transmitting diseases like Zika virus, chikungunya, dengue, malaria, yellow fever and West Nile virus.
“West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States and in Kansas,” Skiles said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment created a web page to view temperature data, mosquito surveillance data and historical human cases of West Nile virus. Through the web page, visitors can view weekly and yearly reports of West Nile and other notifiable diseases. View the page at kdheks.gov/epi/arboviral_disease.htm.
This week, the West Nile virus risk level for all of Kansas is high.
“As surveillance data has shown, the warm weather, combined with the flooding throughout the state, has caused an increase in mosquito populations, including the Culex species, which carries West Nile virus,” Skiles said.
According to Skiles, for most, acquiring West Nile virus is not serious and may not show any symptoms. Mild symptoms include fever, rash, headache and body aches, which may last for a few days to a few weeks. These symptoms do not need medical attention and will subside.
However, there is a chance that acquiring West Nile virus can lead to serious illness. Symptoms of a more serious case include “high fever, severe headache with neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, vision loss, muscle weakness, numbness and paralysis,” Skiles said.
“Anyone that develops these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
“The severe West Nile virus illness usually requires hospitalization and may take several weeks to overcome. Sadly, West Nile virus infections have been known to cause permanent neurological damage and even death, although this is uncommon.”
So far this year, “there have been no diagnosed human cases of any mosquito-borne diseases,” Skiles said. Historically for Kansas, peak transmission is during July, August and September.
The best way to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites is by following “the three Ds: drain, dress and DEET,” Skiles said.
Drain
“Mosquitos breed in standing water, so residents should empty or drain water from flower pots, buckets, bird baths, pet dishes, etc,” Skiles said.
If the standing water cannot be drained, a larvicide should be used.
Dress
“When outdoors, dress to cover your skin and try to avoid times when mosquitos are most active, such as during dusk through dawn.”
DEET
“Residents should also use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent, such as DEET,” Skiles said. “Just remember to apply it as directed.”
Visit The Kansas Department of Health and Environment website to learn more about West Nile virus risk levels and prevention techniques.
