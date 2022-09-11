Wet and cool weather did not stop people in Bushong from remembering the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
“It wasn't as much as usual,” Dianne Bednar-Smith with the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project said Sunday.
A service of tribute at the memorial Saturday was the centerpiece of the seventh annual day of activities to raise money for improvements.
“One of the guys came from quite a ways, and he played anyway, in the rain,” Bednar-Smith said Sunday. “That was funny.”
There was not only live music from Rick McClellan, but a first-ever cornhole tournament, a dunk tank and an auction. The day ended with $1,854.50 collected.
“Last year it was almost $5,000,” Bednar-Smith admitted. “It was down, but we're appreciative of anything we get.”
Bednar-Smith and her husband now will be busy mortaring a wall and pouring cement around the memorial. The mortaring alone could cost $8,000.
But the couple received help from a backhoe provider Friday to pull up two giant stumps on the grounds.
“It was taller than me. I'm five-foot-two,” Bednar-Smith said with a laugh.
She added that the project plans to order a plaque noting the impact of Agent Orange on military personnel. Another goal is turning an old bank into a veterans' museum.
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project also is selling ducks for the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race next weekend. Bednar-Smith said on Facebook Sunday that 274 ducks have been sold, with a goal of 400.
