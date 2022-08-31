The North Lyon County school board is having three meetings in one Wednesday night.
The first meeting at 7p is a required “revenue neutral rate” hearing. USD 251 must hold one if it expects to exceed the tax rate set by the Lyon County Clerk.
Then at 7:15 p.m., the board will hold a hearing on the USD 251 budget proposal. The district must present its budget to the Kansas State Department of Education by Tuesday, September 20.
The third meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be a special meeting built on the first two. The board will approve the exceeded tax rate and the budget for the current term.
But first, board members will review needs assessments from the past term and approve a new list for the current term.
