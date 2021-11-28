It was way too early for the Fourth of July. But it was right on time for the first-place football team in Kansas 1A.
Fireworks went off outside the Olpe High School football field Saturday night, as the Eagles arrived home from their winning trip to Hays. A video clip posted by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office showed the explosive celebration, as the Queen classic song “We Are the Champions” played.
Olpe earned its second consecutive 1A title Saturday by overwhelming Inman 35-6. A “championship parade” quickly was organized, as the team bus entered town and returned to the school.
Olpe may savor its success for a while, but it's already time to think about other sports. The USD 252 Facebook page offered basketball shirts for sale Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.