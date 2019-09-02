Under a peach sunset and a sliver of moon, people from near and far, of all backgrounds and denominations and of all ages over 21 gathered Sunday evening in Hoelting’s Grove, East of Olpe, for the 50th Anniversary St. Joseph’s Parish Labor Day Barbecue.
“This was started years ago by a group of amazing people, and most of them have passed on since then,” including the Hoelting family and the Markowitz family, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church accountant and office administrator Laurie Schmidt said. The Hoelting property has been passed down through the generations.
The fundraiser originated when the former Olpe Catholic school decided it needed to do a fundraiser to help offset expenses. The Hoeltings agreed to use their property, and the originators sold dinner tickets and collected a live band and volunteers to barbecue. The rest is history, lived year after year on the same land.
Since the school closed in 2013, funds are now directed toward the Family Life Ministry program and Catholic Youth Education program.
“We all know how expensive things are these days,” Schmidt said, “and so those $17- or $18,000 that we hope to raise tonight will go to offset those expenses.”
Dinner tickets were $35 each for a full meal of barbecue beef, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, french bread, garden vegetables, drinks, a live band and good company. The live band this year was local rock and country band Brickhorse.
“The food is wonderful,” Olpe resident and St. Joseph’s parishioner Jacque Wellnitz said. “The church ladies put it on. They spend many hours dedicated to making this delicious meal for everyone. It takes a lot of work, and they always do a great job.”
Wellnitz said she enjoys seeing people from different towns support St. Joseph’s.
“It helps support our youth,” she said. “That’s our goal — is to make sure that our youth stay involved in the community and the church. With this, it helps support them going to church camp and their youth activities, as far as youth group and Catholic education.”
About 450 people were expected, though there have been around 600 attendees in previous years.
Door prize tickets were also sold. Prizes included a wine tasting trip, a stadium blanket and sport cooler, a romantic evening for two at the Elderslie Farm, a Knights of Columbus lottery and a Chicken House gift certificate.
“Every year, the Chicken House donates a gift certificate,” Schmidt said. “The Chicken House is another huge part. They let us use a lot of their food containers and some of their supplies in preparation of the food.”
Attendees varied from first-timers to people who had not missed a single one. Schmidt said people also use this celebration for birthdays, anniversaries and retirement parties that occur around the same time.
“We will have people here supporting this fundraiser from other churches, other denominations,” Schmidt said. “Probably the majority of the people that attend aren’t even from our church. I think it’s a huge statement that the community comes out and supports.”
Priests, nuns and parishioners from other churches like Sacred Heart and St. Catherine were in attendance.
“The weather is so nice, and the people are so nice, and the barbecue will be so nice,” Sister Florentina said. The representatives from St. Catherine said they were happy to see people from different backgrounds coming together.
(1) comment
And now, the rest of the story::::: When the beer ran out, everyone went home & lived happily ever after.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.