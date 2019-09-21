After nearly two decades with the Emporia Fire Department, Battalion Chief Rich Gould is ready for his next adventure — retirement.
Gould, whose career as a firefighter began in the early 1990s, officially hung up his gear for the last time Tuesday. He said working as a firefighter isn’t for everyone.
“It’s one of those jobs that kind of finds you,” he said. “You don’t just decide, ‘Hey, I’m gonna wake up and go into burning buildings.’ It’s an honor to put the gear on and it’s an honor to wear the uniform. If you don’t see it that way, I don’t know why you’re doing it.”
It’s an honor, he said, being able to save people’s lives or property despite those calls that did not end happily.
“I have my nightmare calls that stay with me over the years and I’ve seen stuff that I’ll never forget, but it’s truly an honor to put that gear on,” Gould said. “It’s not every job in the world where you just have that trust, you have the confidence from the public, to walk into their house at 2 a.m. and they shove their kid at you and put him in your arms and say, ‘Help me.’ You can’t abuse that and you can’t take it for granted.”
Gould said there have been a number of calls over the course of his career that will always stick with him.
His shift was on duty July 4, 2014, when the call came in that the former Sterling House Assisted Living Community was ablaze. Though the building was fully engulfed, Gould and other emergency personnel were able to evacuate all residents of the home safely.
“That was quite an ordeal, with the help of law enforcement and all of us working together to get the residents out,” he said. “It was quite a deal. There have been a lot of calls over the years that you won’t ever forget — you can’t ever forget — over the years.”
Gould said he always enjoyed the community outreach aspect of his job with the department, getting a chance to interact with children at the various schools at different events throughout the year. Seeing kids greet him and his fellow firefighters with bright eyes and smiles was always a highlight, he said.
“That’s the rewarding part of the job,” he said. “People seek us out; they really do. They’re not afraid to come up and see us. We go to the schools to put on programs for the kids so they can see us in our garb and hear us breathing like Darth Vader with our masks on. We go there and we show them that we’re still the same guys that put that stuff on, and it helps. It really does. I’d be in my uniform out at Walmart and I’d carry stickers with me, and if I’d see a kid, I’d give them stickers.”
If children approached him when he was out with a fire truck, Gould said he was always happy to show them around the inside of the vehicle and how everything worked.
“I was always happy to do that — we are all happy to do that,” he said. “That’s the one thing that you just cannot take for granted — the trust and the confidence that the people have in you. It’s really pretty cool.”
Where it all began
Gould said he first got his start as a firefighter after he and his wife Joyce moved to Admire. The couple, who had both come from rural schools, wanted to raise their children in a rural community.
With a job lined up at IBP, Gould said Admire was a good fit for his family.
“They put me on the city council and, long story short, within a month because I had an interest in the fire department, they made me the city fire chief,” Gould said. “Within a few months I got associated with Fire District No. 2 up here.”
Gould became a Kansas Certified First Responder between 1992 - 1993. He received his Emergency Medical Technician license in 1994.
After Lyon County Fire District No. 2’s Fire Chief at the time suffered a heart attack, Gould was asked to take over. In Nov. 2000, Gould came on part-time with the Emporia Fire Department.
In July 2001, after receiving his paramedic license from Flint Hills Technical College, Gould joined EFD full-time and started rising up the ranks. During his tenure, Gould was promoted to Acting Officer (now Lieutenant), Captain and, most recently, Battalion Chief in 2012.
“It’s been a stair-step deal going from a volunteer district chief and first responder to going to a battalion chief,” he said.
Retirement plans
Gould said he’s not worried about getting bored in retirement. Joyce, who works as an LPN in Topeka, will be retiring in May and Gould said the couple plans to do what they have not been able to do for a long time.
“We’re just going to sit around and enjoy each other and work on our projects like we like to do,” he said.
A long-time member of the Flint Hills Antique Power Association, Gould has 21 antique tractors to work on at home, as well as a number of other hobbies and projects he’s looking forward to focusing on. He has a log saw and a wood shop on his property, as well as his own forge for knife making.
“I’ve got a lot of hobbies to do to keep me busy,” he said. “I’m really not interested in working anywhere and I’ve got plenty to do here.”
Gould said he and Joyce are also looking forward to having more time to spend with their daughters.
Looking back
Gould said while he knows now was the right time for him to retire, he is going to miss the rest of the Emporia Fire Department crew — especially those who worked with him on his shift.
Overall, he said, it’s been a rewarding career.
“I just really enjoyed my time with the fire department — all of the fire departments — and being able to help people,” Gould said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people and worked with a lot of great people. I hated to leave my shift, you know, my shift was really special to me. But, I don’t have any regrets. I really don’t.”
