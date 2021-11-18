OLPE — It’s a clash of champions Friday in the sub-state playoffs as undefeated Olpe battles the 9-2 Centralia Panthers.
The victor will play the winner of the Inman-Sedgwick game.
The Eagles travel to 507 John Riggins Ave., where they’ll attempt to advance to the state championship for a second consecutive year and remain undefeated.
The Eagles are 33-1 in the past three seasons, their last defeat at the hands of Centralia in the 2019 playoffs.
“We’ve had tradition with Centralia over the years,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt who is vying for a third state championship as a coach. “They beat us a couple of years ago. We beat them three years ago. In the overall series, they kind of had our number.”
Olpe is the defending 1A state champion, and Centralia won it all in 2019.
Both teams are coming off solid victories. The Eagles shut out Jeff County North, 28-0, and the Panthers defeated Lyndon, 53-22.
“We beat them (Centralia) twice in the last five or six years, but before that, we went several times where we didn’t get them,” Schmidt said. “So it’s one of those things, we know what they’re going to do.
And what Centralia does on offense is run a single-wing formation.
“They’re a power football team…in the backfield, they’ll snap it to one of two kids. They spin in the backfield, and they hide the ball real well,” he said.
The seldom-used single-wing formation was created by Glenn “Pop” Warner and essentially evolved into the shotgun and spread. It’s thought that Warner developed the offense around the legendary Jim Thorpe.
The ball is tossed rather than handed in the traditional single-wing formation where the backs can use counter-movements or run strong-side sweeps. The protection scheme is strong-side heavy.
In the spin version, the fullback either hands the ball off to a wingback for a weakside counter, the tailback for a sweep, or keeps it for a power dive off guard.
Centralia deploys two threats in its backfield. Senior quarterback Ethan McNally and senior running back Jarod Blaha.
McNally ran for 173 yards on 26 carries and scored five touchdowns against Lyndon. Blaha gained 113 yards and took it to the house twice.
“So we’ll have to really pay attention to details and read our keys defensively,” Schmidt said.
The Panther defense played well against Lyndon too. They notched three picks, a fumble recovery and forced four turnovers on downs.
But Lyndon isn’t Olpe. The Eagles dropped 70 points on Lyndon early in the season.
“Offensively … it’s just one of those things we want to continue doing what we’re doing,” Schmidt said.
And that’s getting the ball into the hands of the Eagles’ formidable offensive duo of Damon Redeker and Garrett Cole. The tandem has generated a mass of yards and points on the ground and in the air in 2021.
“Hopefully … we can do a little bit of running and do some passing too,” Schmidt said.
Actually, the Eagles need to be extra-ready Friday. John Riggins told the Centralia community in 2012 that, “If you need a guy to go 4th-and-1 on a play – well, I’m still your man.”
