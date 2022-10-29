Champion college football coach Nick Saban likes to say, “Nothing good happens after midnight.” What’s planned in Olpe early Monday could prove that wrong.
“Our sendoff is always well-attended and it’s really special,” USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright said. “I wouldn’t be there any later than 1 a.m.”
Argabright encourages people to gather at Olpe High School for the start of the district’s tenth Honor Flight. Military veterans and high school-age “guardians” will fly to Washington for two days touring national landmarks.
“We’ve served over 260 veterans,” Argabright said Thursday. The upcoming flight will have 26 veterans and 21 guardians. Medical personnel will join them as a precaution.
“The total is always 56, because that’s what a charter bus holds,” Argabright explained.
The bus will leave Olpe at 1:25 a.m. for an overnight drive to Kansas City International Airport. People can begin arriving around 12:45 a.m. for the sendoff.
“People congregate in the new gym,” Argabright said. “Then we march them through the building and announce all the veterans and the guardians as they walk onto the bus.”
The group should return to KCI and Olpe Tuesday night. While the scheduled homecoming time is 9:05 p.m., Argabright urges people to track the USD 252 Honor Flight Facebook feed in case any delays occur.
“We’ve always had a waiting list of veterans,” Argabright noted. “That keeps our motivation drive going. “
It’s also inspired other area school districts to have a similar program. North Lyon County schools are trying to restart an Honor Flight project that was stymied by the coronavirus pandemic.
USD 252 Honor Flight is funded through various activities through the year, such as dinners and golf outings. Argabright said that effort is going well.
“There’s a lot of people that want to give to veterans,” he said. “When they see the benefits of not just the veterans, but the students, it’s been a very positive program.”
