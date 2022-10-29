OLP-honor11.jpg

Lines of flag-waving supporters welcomed home this year’s first Honor Flight participants at Olpe High School in late April.

 ourtesy Facebook.com/USD 252 Honor Flight/

Champion college football coach Nick Saban likes to say, “Nothing good happens after midnight.” What’s planned in Olpe early Monday could prove that wrong.

“Our sendoff is always well-attended and it’s really special,” USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright said. “I wouldn’t be there any later than 1 a.m.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.