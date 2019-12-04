The driver did not have any serious injuries but a deer was killed Wednesday as a result of a car versus deer crash south of Emporia.
At about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the report an injury accident near the intersection of South Highway 99 and Road 130 near the Emporia Municipal Airport.
Lyon County Sheriff Deputy Justin Carr said the driver was southbound when he hit a deer. The driver initially complained of hand pain, but refused treatment at the scene. The deer did not survive the collision.
The car received moderate front-end damage and was towed from the scene.
