At about 7:30 Monday morning, scanner traffic indicated an injury accident at 2100 East Highway 50. Brooke Finnerty, 17, of Hartford was driving a 2015 white Chevy Malibu westbound on East Highway 50 when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled the vehicle. Finnerty was wearing a seatbelt and declined on-scene medical treatment.
The accident is still under investigation.
