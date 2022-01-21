Get ready for a detour on a road along the Lyon-Coffey County line, which could last until spring.
The Lyon County Highway Department announced Friday that a bridge on Road Z (Angus Road) between Road 60 and Road 70 will close to traffic in the late afternoon on Friday, February 4.
“All they are replacing is the deck,” Engineer Chip Woods said. Contractors will start on that Monday, February 7.
The bridge is in the Hartford area over Fourmile Creek, south of APAC Quarry. Woods explained the work will involve stripping paint from beams, then repainting them.
Detour signs will be posted to help drivers around the project. Road Y is one alternative route.
The highway department estimates 12 weeks will be needed to make the repairs. The project costs around $615,000.
“Hopefully earlier than that,” Woods said. While he noted weather could disrupt the work, “we hope it's going to be a lot sooner.”
