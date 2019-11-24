Just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Rotary Club of Emporia sponsored a Grocery Grab on Saturday.
Good's CashSaver opened its doors at 6:30 a.m., before opening to the public, so Rotary Club members and the semifinalists chosen in the ticket sales could gather. The semifinalists included Chris Wilkinson, Sheena Cappello, Carolee Conway, Jacob Torres, Corky's Cupboard and Abundant Harvest. With a drawing at the store, Carolee Conway won the honor of grabbing as many groceries as possible in five minutes.
The other finalists were given $50 gift certificates for the store. The meat department was limited to one minute in the grab. It took two carts to gather $916.92 in groceries.
Conway said she would share the food with at least three other families.
After paying for the groceries and the gift certificates, the Rotary Club is estimating that they will raise $4,000 for its worldwide programs. One important program is eradicating polio.
