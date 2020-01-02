No. 1 - Sept. 14, 2019
Broken windows, black mold, faulty utilities and haphazard repairs left tenants of several local apartment complexes feeling frustrated, angry and out of options in 2019.
Eucalyptus Real Estate, an Oklahoma City-based property investment firm, purchased the Four Seasons, Bluestem, Parkview and State Street Apartment complexes as well as the Riverview Condominiums. A quick search on Eucalyptus owner Lew McGinnis brings up a long list of similar complaints — some resulting in tragedy.
The Gazette made several attempts to contact McGinnis for comment. Those requests went unanswered.
Former Bluestem resident Destiny Siegrist discovered she was not alone in her frustrations early in the summer when trying to get repairs scheduled in her apartment.
Siegrist had lived in the complex when it was owned by Hornet Residential, owned by Lawrence-based real estate investor John Salvino. The complex changed hands in 2018, and after the transition, tenants had a much different experience.
“The last owners were really great,” Siegrist said. “They would upkeep the apartments. Like, if my AC went out with the old owners, they would have replaced it immediately. The only reason why we still renewed our lease is because they were still here when we renewed our lease, but it was kind of, like, spontaneous. And then, all of a sudden, (McGinnis) owns like five or six properties.”
Siegrist said her problems first started in April 2019, just a few months after Eucalyptus took over the property. She found mold growing in the apartment. Siegrist said she notified the property manager right away about the issue, since she is sensitive to certain types of mold.
“I can’t touch the stuff because I have allergies to it,” she said.
Her calls went ignored and the problems persisted. As the weather grew warmer and more humid, the mold problem worsened.
It wasn’t just Siegrist that was having issues.
Jane Smith — a pseudonym given for a former tenant of State Street Apartments who spoke to The Gazette on the condition of anonymity — said her family dealt with a number of issues.
She said when her family first moved into the apartments, they were owned by Thomas Property Management of Emporia.
“We lived here for almost a year and a half,” Smith said. “When we first moved in, we walked through and noted different things that needed repaired and they would basically make a list and would be right on top of it for the most part. When they sold it, I would say it just started going downhill immediately. We would call the office and wouldn’t get answers. We’d leave messages and wouldn’t receive phone calls. We’d actually get a better response if we contacted the maintenance men directly because they would go to the office and we’d get a better response that way.”
Smith said the last straw for her family was a leak that developed somewhere in the building that resulted in a large hole in her kitchen ceiling.
“There’s a hole in the kitchen ceiling that they came and cut out,” she said. “It was leaking and it still was leaking [when we left]. We had it covered with plastic bags to keep the mold from coming in.”
The leak started on May 20, Smith said, when she was 39 weeks pregnant. They contacted maintenance immediately, who came over and put a bucket on the floor. By the next day, the leak had worsened.
“We called them and let them know and the maintenance guys showed up again and started cutting into the ceiling to find the leak, and from that moment on I had a headache,” she said. “You could see and smell the mold, that mildewy smell. They tried to deny it and all that and it was very obvious, but it was very obviously mold.”
