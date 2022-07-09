An Emporia native recently returned home from a research project that took him to South Africa.
Thomas Leihsing, a senior majoring in fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology at Kansas State University, traveled to Limpopo, South Africa, to study rodents. He worked with ecologists at Kruger National Park and the Wits Rural Facility — a rural campus of the University of the Witwatersrand — for roughly two weeks.
“It’s an opportunity that very few people in any industry get to have and so I feel extremely honored and privileged to have this opportunity only coming out of my junior year of undergraduate studies,” Leihsing said. “To meet the top scientists in the world for savanna ecology and ecology, in general, is a very humbling and incredible opportunity I’ve been able to have. Making those connections is something that I will take with me for the rest of my college, educational and professional career.”
While in South Africa, Leihsing had to conduct an independent study. While researching he decided to look into determining the activity of rodents between open and closed canopy savanna ecosystems, more specifically the Bushveld ecoregion in Limpopo, South Africa, which was something he saw a lack of research in this area.
His hypothesis was that the rodents would be more active in closed-canopy ecosystems because their main predators are aerial species and the canopies would provide more cover and protection. However, the findings concluded that the smaller herbivores actually preferred more open canopy or no canopy ecosystems because it was easier to find food in open field sources.
To conduct his research, Leihsing set up bait piles and trap cameras so he could watch the activity on the camera footage and see how much of the bait had been taken or consumed each day. His study lasted approximately a week.
Leihsing also had the opportunity to go and study the different ecosystems at the Kruger National Park for a couple of days. While there he learned about the work that it takes to maintain and care for such a large national park. With the park being roughly the size of New Jersey they had lots of ground to cover.
“The biggest takeaway and what I’d want to share is just how beautiful that region is of South Africa,’’ said Leihsing. “There are so many eco biomes down there and it’s rather magnificent riding through the countryside. Especially because you can travel six hours and within that six-hour span you’re driving through mountains, you’re driving through open prairie, you’re entering tropical regions and just the diversity of each ecosystem and wildlife is truly breathtaking. It’s not like anything here within the United States.”
In addition to Leihsing having this opportunity to research in South Africa, he also received the Phi Kappa Phi Grant which only selects 125 students nationwide. He said he received $2,000 which covered most of the expenses for the trip and research. It was his first time leaving the country.
“It was extremely eye-opening. I think a lot of people get in their minds what to expect when traveling overseas,” Leihsing said. “Especially with the continent of Africa, I feel like there are a lot of stereotypes out there but actually being able to go overseas and experience the beauty of South Africa. It was very eye-opening and extremely enlightening especially in future prospects for my future options of grad schools or research further in my career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.