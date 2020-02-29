For the past couple years, students from North Lyon County Junior High School’s Civic Action Training Squad class have made it their ongoing mission to raise awareness and support for the fight against childhood cancer.
Last Tuesday, their quest took a major leap forward, as several students from the program were recognized by the Kansas State Legislature, helping their initiatives reach an even broader audience.
“[On Feb.18], Mr. [John] Chanley, myself, and 32 NLC eighth graders visited the Kansas State Legislature,” wrote CATS Teacher Elly Dice in an email with The Gazette. “Mr. Chanley and his eighth-grade social studies class worked with Representative Mark Schreiber to write a referendum to bring awareness to childhood cancer. Students Sadie Bathurst, Bethany DeDonder, Preston Patton, Lilly Parks and Austin Woodrow, along with Mr. Chanley and Never Let Go Founders Sandy Knight and Krystee Pearson, accompanied Rep. Schreiber on the House floor as he presented the referendum.
“The House referendum passed, recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month, as well as a statewide All Gold Day on Sept. 9. The Never Let Go Fund was also recognized as an honorable and impactful Kansas organization in the fight against childhood cancer.”
In Sept. 2018, Dice’s CATS students came up with the idea of “Gold Day,” a day during which each student was encouraged to wear a gold item of clothing or a gold ribbon representing childhood cancer awareness.
After a trial run of Gold Day provided a large boost to school morale and spirit, the CATS students sought to make the celebration a permanent occasion. They drafted a proclamation declaring every school day on the second Wednesday of September for the foreseeable future as an official, district-wide Gold Day. The document was unanimously approved by members of the USD 251 Board of Education during their Oct. 10, 2018 meeting.
“What started as our first school-wide civic engagement project in CATS back in Aug. 2018 has reached levels beyond our comprehension,” Dice said. “We are blown away by how passionate our students at NLC are about raising awareness, and Mr. Chanley’s eighth-grade social studies class took the process of raising awareness to the next level by submitting our All Gold Day district-wide proclamation and turning it into a state-wide referendum. So, never, ever doubt what young students are capable of once they figure out their ‘why.’ Wildcat nation is full of world changers.”
The theme of the day was perhaps best captured by eighth-grader Sadie Bathurst, who told lawmakers she wanted the purpose of the referendum to mean much more than notoriety for the CATS club.
“I hope that from today, people realize that it is about raising awareness about childhood cancer and not about what a bunch of eighth graders did,” Bathurst said.
