A Lebo driver escaped injury Wednesday night in in a crash on Interstate 70 which left five other people hurt.
The collision occurred around 9:45 p.m. near Maple Hill, about 12 miles west of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports David Ruther, 68, of Lebo drove his pickup onto the highway with a trailer attached. Then a car came from behind and struck his trailer.
The car rotated on the interstate, while Ruther stopped in the shoulder unharmed.
Five people from the Denver area were taken to Stormont Vail Health with minor injuries: driver Jeremy Keith, 28; Christina Vogel, 34; Isaiah Shultz, 16; Noah Shultz, 8; and Xavier Shultz, 6.
No one was in the pickup with Ruther.
