Friday's rain led to at least four crashes with injuries on the Kansas Turnpike in the Emporia area. One of them had as many as three injuries.
Chase County had its third crash of the day shortly after 9 p.m about five miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle heading south went through standing water. That led to hydroplaning, with the vehicle hitting the center wall twice and careening into the right ditch.
Driver Isabella Johnson, 17, of Wichita complained of pain, troopers wrote. So did passenger Meng Xing Wong, 17, of Wichita. Kade Plush, 18, of Wichita was treated on the scene for a minor injury.
That wreck followed two others with injuries in Chase County during the morning. The KHP had no new information on those crashes Sunday.
A separate wreck occurred in Lyon County around 2 p.m. Friday about halfway between the Admire and Emporia exits. Troopers say a car heading south ran off the road to the left, hitting the center wall twice.
Passenger Meredith York of Derby was treated on the scene for what troopers describe as a “suspected minor injury.” Driver Kyle York, 44, of Derby was not hurt.
In the two cases where people were identified, troopers noted everyone wore seat belts.
The two-day storm left 2.68 inches of rain at Emporia Municipal Airport and 2.78 inches in Cottonwood Falls. Madison had 2.08 inches while Burlington received 1.91 inches.
Rain and snow fell in different parts of Wabaunsee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.