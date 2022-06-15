The Biking Across Kansas tour comes to Lyon County Thursday. And a fundraiser is planned in Olpe to welcome it.
A dinner with a choice of hamburger, hot dogs, brats and a potato bar will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Diners are asked to enter at the north end of Olpe High School.
A $9 donation for the meal is suggested. All process will go to the USD 252 Honor Flight Program, which sent two planeloads of military veterans and high school “guardians” to Washington last term.
This year's eight-day Biking Across Kansas ride began last Saturday at the Colorado state line. The schedule has cyclists traveling from Hillsboro to Olpe Thursday.
