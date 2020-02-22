The Lyon County History Center fed Emporia a taste of New Orleans Saturday night at the Mardi Gras Gala.
Cajun food, decorations, many games and “throws” (beads and knick knacks) were integrated into the history center exhibitions, including the new artifacts and information on the second floor. Part of the Mardi Gras Gala commemorated the reopening of the second floor, which has been freshly redesigned and now displays many artifacts that were previously in storage.
Guests wove through the exhibits while listening to live jazz and taking it easy in the redone Hopkins Family Gallery, a lounge area that overlooks Commercial Street. The second floor also has the Langley Kids Zone. These areas are open to the public during open business hours.
The event was the signature fundraiser for the History Center, with the intention of putting the funds toward more educational programs, as well as other areas of enrichment.
Fun fact: In 1928, the Near East Committee held an Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser and was referred to as “A Hurricane of Merriment” by The Gazette. At the original event was hot dogs and glass-bottled Coca-Cola—a few additional authentic notes the History Center made sure to include in tonight’s event.
Stay tuned on Sunday for the full story on the Mardi Gras Gala.
