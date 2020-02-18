OLPE — Braden Heins knew that if he got the ball in his hands in the final seconds, he wanted to shoot it.
When the chance came, however, he wasn’t exactly certain whether it would go in.
Heins’ 3-pointer with less than two seconds to play broke a tie and gave the Northern Heights Wildcats a 57-54 victory in Olpe on Tuesday night.
It ended the see-saw affair which saw NHHS lead by as many as 15 in the second half, while the opposing Eagles held a lead of as many as five in the first quarter.
The Wildcats pulled away for seeming the final time in the third as they opened the second half with a 12-2 run after Weston Orender made his second 3-pointer of the night.
In the final three minutes of the period, Olpe battered its way back into the game, closing the gap to five at 45-40.
“We got (in) foul trouble in the third quarter and I was back-and-forth on whether to put those guys in,” NHHS Head Coach Jacob Lang said. “I left them out and (it) let (Olpe) get back in the game.”
Olpe’s Wylie Redeker proved to be the driving force for the Eagles. Ten of his team-high 14 came in the second half, including the layup with about 20 seconds remaining that knotted the score for the first time since the first quarter.
“They started really pushing the ball in and being physical,” Heins said of Olpe.
A timeout by the Eagles followed as the Wildcats worked the ball for a shot. Heins, who had already made four 3-pointers on the night got the ball in front of his own bench and knocked it down. Initially, the game appeared to be completed, but the far official who had gotten lost in the postgame bedlam, had awarded Olpe a time out after the bucket, putting 1.7 seconds back on the clock. The Eagles’ in-bound pass was deflected at midcourt, denying a possible final shot.
“This is huge for us as we (move) forward, come down the stretch, just build that confidence and know no matter what, we can win,” Lang said. “If we just make some free throws down the stretch, we don’t have to breathe like that.”
If anything involving the Wildcats’ offensive night proved to be an issue, that would be it. NHHS was a meager 2-for-8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter..
“It’s a testament to them and how hard they work,” Lang said of his players. “They never quit, they didn’t hang their heads, man, (I’m) just so proud of the way they played tonight.”
Heins led NHHS with 15 points, while Cameron Heiman scored 14 and Tee Preisner added 12. Six different players contributed in the scorebook for NHHS.
“When we play as a team, passing the ball, we play a lot better (and) make more shots,” Heins said.
“That’s going to be the big difference,” Lang said. “We had (just) three guys score (in a blowout loss) against Madison. We didn’t share the ball very well, we didn’t do the little things very well. In that first half (tonight), especially that second quarter, we just did a fantastic job ... of sharing the ball, moving the ball, playing as a team and that’s what we’ve got to do consistently in order ballgames. We had a bunch of guys score, a bunch of guys step up and hit big shots when they needed to.
“It was an all-around good team effort.”
Olpe girls 66, Northern Heights 31
The Olpe girls clicked from the get-go on Tuesday, cruising to an eventual 35-point victory.
Olpe held an 8-6 lead when it pulled away on a 12-0 run in the first quarter. Northern Heights managed just one field goal in the second as the Eagles stretched their advantage to 41-10 by halftime.
“Our game plan was to stop them (early) — they’re a lot bigger than us and we wanted to make sure that they didn’t get what they wanted in the post. I think we did that,” Olpe senior Neleh Davis said after her final regular season home game.
Davis tied for the team lead with 17 points on the day as all five starters finished in double-figures.
“We’re working on a lot of ball movement,” Davis said. “We want to keep (that) up and keep up all the (excitement) that we have right now. We’re feeling really good about ourselves and want to keep it up.”
Olpe remains undefeated at 19-0 and will play at Remington on Friday.
GIRLS
NHHS 8 2 14 7 — 31
OHS 23 19 9 15 — 66
Northern Heights: Massey 10, Hines 2, Smart 7, Boyce 11, Barnett 1.
Olpe: M. Smith 10, Davis 17, Heins 10, Bishop 17, Fisher 12.
BOYS
NHHS 17 14 14 12 — 57
OHS 16 10 14 14 — 54
Northern Heights: King 3, Heins 15, Heiman 14, Orender 6, Preisner 12, Arb 5.
Olpe: Barnard 12, D. Hoelting 9, D. Redeker 7, Soyez 8, W. Redeker 14, Olsson 4.
