Students at Emporia State University brought in the start of International Education Week with an engaging, cross-cultural workshop Monday afternoon in the Preston Family Room.
Attendees were invited to participate in a tournament of “Five Tricks,” — also known as Barnga — a card-based “simulation” created in the early 1980s by Sivasailam “Thiagi” Thiagarajan while he was working for the United States Agency for International Development in Gbarnga, Liberia. The game helps demonstrate the importance of communication and understanding between different groups by prohibiting verbal communication between players and constantly changing the rules of play.
“During this week, we’re partnering with the Office of International Education to consider the dynamics of cross-cultural communication and cross-cultural clashes,” ESU Senior Diversity Officer Aswad Allen said. “This simulation activity really helps illustrate some of the challenges and opportunities that exist within that dynamic.”
The simulation begins as participants are separated between different tables. Each table is given a sheet of rules that appear to be universal, resembling a simple game of high card with special caveats involving suit. Each group learns their rules with a friendly, five-minute round, then a ban is put on talking and other forms of communication such as sign language, writing and texting. The tournament begins, forcing winners and losers to move between tables based on their results.
After players switch positions for the first time, games are quickly derailed by confusion as each different table is slowly revealed to have a slightly altered set of rules. Some participants may realize the differences right away, while others — due to the lack of talking or other wrinkles in the game — may be forced to sit awkwardly until the end of the four-round competition, unsure if they or their competitors misunderstood the terms of engagement.
Naturally, as more mixing between groups occurs, so does more confusion. Whether a player ends up frustrated — or finds the situation humorous — depends on how well they communicate using abstract hand signals and body language.
In summing up the point of the exercise, Allen said he hoped the simulation provided players with a better feeling of what it’s like to be an outsider, hoping it would instill a sense of patience and understanding in them going forward as they manage similar situations in real-world settings.
“The better we’re able to understand the subtle differences between us, the easier it’s going to be to work with and provide leadership within a diverse learning environment, working environment and throughout the world at large,” Allen said. “It’s very simple … I want students to know that communication is important, and that we all have to continuously work on it in order to make the connections that we need to be successful in whatever it is we’re doing.“
