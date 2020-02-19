At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lyon County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Road 340 on Highway 56 for an automobile accident.
According to a late-afternoon press release, deputies determined "debris from a previous automobile accident caused a second accident. The driver involved in the first accident had left the scene."
The first driver, identified as 31-year-old Michael Lanzrath, of Miller was located about 1000 feet from the accident scene. He was transported by Lyon County Ambulance to Newman Regional for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved in the second accident, identified as Audrey Rawlings, age 25, of Americus, was not injured but her vehicle was disabled. There was airbag deployment in both vehicles and both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of their respective accidents.
