Kansas Department of Transportation employees read the Emporia Gazette and Madison News. That's why an engineer drove from Chanute to Monday night's Madison City Council meeting.
“What I read in the paper from your last council meeting – you're very upset with KDOT,” Wayne Gudmonson said. “I'm here to hear your concerns.”
Gudmonson stood in front of Mayor Paul Dean two weeks after Dean and a city engineer complained about the state not doing enough to prevent Lincoln Street, or K-58, from stopping eroding ditches.
“There's never been any discussion from KDOT... about maintenance of those,” Dean told Gudmonson. “When we pointed those out, we never really got much feedback in the past on those particular issues.”
But Gudmonson told Dean that KDOT's responsibility for road work stops at the sides of the road.
“The way we interpret a 'city connecting lane', the state is responsible for the pavement from the white line to the white line,” Gudmonson said. “Everything past the white line is on the city.”
Gudmonson added that KDOT's main paving project in Madison next year will be K-58, from K-99 to the Greenwood-Coffey County line east of Lamont.
“When we do go through, we'll be getting about a three-eighths of an inch height increase,” Gudmonson.
At the Monday, October 18 meeting, Madison Water Operator James Paugh said KDOT roads are much higher than city curbs. Paugh did not speak at Monday night's meeting.
After that discussion, city treasurer Mike Bartlow said Madison is in a position to have a budget surplus at the end of 2021.
“I'm projecting that we'll be at about $95,000-plus for the year,” Bartlow said by phone. His connection through a Zoom conference to all the council members at City Hall froze.
Dean noted that much of the surplus is due to money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March.
The council also approved a renewed cereal malt beverage license for the Dollar General store on West McCurry Street.
Read more about Monday night's meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
