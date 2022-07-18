Which city will be hotter this week – London or Emporia?
The answer may have seemed obvious in years gone by, but not this year. A heat wave in western Europe has temperatures soaring to record heights – perhaps as high as 104 in Britain’s capital.
Emporia had its first triple-digit day of 2022 Friday afternoon, a bit earlier than forecast. The temperature hit 101 at the airport. A recording station three miles northwest of the city reported 102 Sunday, while Cottonwood Falls had a high of 99 Saturday.
A heat advisory returns to the area Tuesday between 1-8 p.m. The forecast high for Emporia is 101, with a heat index of 105 thanks to dew points in the 65-70 range.
“Heat wave this week!” a notice from the National Weather Service in Topeka said Monday morning. “Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” a related one
Emporia had a relative break Sunday, with a high of 92. The airport received 0.08 inches of rain, after a trace was reported Friday. Cottonwood Falls had 0.12 inches.
No rain is in the forecast to provide relief this week. After a comfortable 91 Monday, highs should stay in the upper 90s or higher through next Sunday.
These are unusual times, indeed. The daily updates on our Climate Collapse are taken in stride. The "Chinese Hoax" is forgotten. Yeah, it could get bad, let's just watch it some more. We have quarterly profits to focus on. We're a strange species.
