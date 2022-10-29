Vicki Adcock thinks Thanksgiving this year will return to normal in one sense. But not in another.
“I may be wrong, but I expect to have one of our bigger crowds,” Adcock said this week. “Just the way things are right now. We’re planning big this year.”
Adcock is organizing the 14th annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the St. Anthony’s Parish Hall in Strong City. While charities in other places often have last-minute drama with details, her planning starts early.
“We’ve been told there might be a problem in getting turkey this year, so we ordered them from Country Mart over a month ago,” Adcock said. She hopes to receive them next week, as she starts “ramping up” the organizing of menu items.
“It’s a full meal deal,” Adcock added.
Perhaps with a full house. Adcock’s estimate of a larger crowd this Thanksgiving is based on her work with a Chase County food pantry.
“We have seen the number of families that we help increase quite a bit from last year,” Adcock said. An estimated 200 people were served dinner then.
One area where normalcy could return this year is in how the dinners are distributed, as concerns about coronavirus subside.
“People are getting out more,” Adcock said. She recalled last year, “we delivered more than we had come in.”
The dinner is free to all comers Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If someone is bringing a large group or family, Adcock would appreciate a call in advance so preparations can be made.
Adcock is not really looking for donations at this point. She knows some members of the community will provide funds, and there are some left over from last year.
“We’ve never had to ask for money. ... Every year, by the grace of God, we always have enough money to put this on,” she said. “We’re prepared.”
The dinner has a loyal corps of volunteers which cooks and serves the meal, but Adcock says she’ll never turn down anyone who wants to help.
For more details or to request a dinner delivery, call Adcock at 620-366-1211.
