Days without rain are raising concerns about grass fires across Kansas.
The Reading area had a scare Monday, when a hay baler caught fire near Road 180 and Road S. A few acres of surrounding pasture were burned.
The National Weather Service included Chase County in a hazardous weather advisory Tuesday morning. But a “very high grassland fire danger” during the day is primarily for areas south and west of Butler County.
An isolated thunderstorm could develop along Interstate 70 in central Kansas during the afternoon. If any “sprinkles” reach Emporia after midnight, as the forecast puts it, they would end an 11-day stretch with no precipitation.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high of 85 degrees Monday, which is 11 degrees above normal for early October. But the morning low of 43 was eight degrees below normal.
Cottonwood Falls reported a high of 80 Monday.
A cold front is coming Friday, but it apparently will be dry. No rain is forecast, with the high temperature only reaching 61.
